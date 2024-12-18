Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABC0 | ISIN: US68268W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 0S1
Tradegate
17.12.24
19:41 Uhr
51,48 Euro
+0,20
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,4651,8417:45
51,4651,8417:45
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OneMain Financial: When is it a Good Idea to Use a Secured Loan?

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 /

Using a secured loan could be a smart financial move in certain situations. You might want to use it to consolidate debt, fund a home improvement project, or purchase a new vehicle.

No matter the reason, it's always a good idea to weigh the pros and cons to ensure you're making the best decision for your budget and financial goals.

What is a Secured Loan?

A secured loan is secured by collateral, something valuable you own, like a house or car. The lender has the right to take possession of the collateral if you stop making payments. A secured loan could be risky if you're unsure whether you can pay it back according to the agreed-upon repayment schedule.

Types of Secured Loans

Below are some examples of secured loans:

  • Secured personal loan: Secured personal loans can be secured with collateral like a car or motorcycle. You can receive a lump sum of money upfront and repay it over time in fixed monthly payments.

  • Home Equity Loan and Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC): These options allow you to borrow from the equity in your home, which is your home value minus the balance you owe on your mortgage. If you default on a home equity loan, the lender may foreclose your home.

Pros and Cons of Secured Loans

Here are some pros and cons to consider when applying for a secured loan:

Pros

  • Secured loans may be easier to qualify for compared to unsecured loans.

  • You may be able to lock in a low interest rate.

  • Secured loans typically come with higher borrowing limits.

Cons

  • The lender can seize your collateral if you fail to pay the loan.

  • Falling behind on a secured loan can hurt your credit.

  • The amount of the funds you borrow may depend on the value of the collateral you offer.

You'll need to shop around to find lenders who offer them. The application and funding process will likely take longer as well.

When Does a Secured Loan Make Sense?

In many cases, unsecured loans are the way to go. Here are some scenarios where you might want to take out a secured loan.

  • You know you can repay the loan: If you have no doubt that you'll be able to repay the money you borrow on time, a secured loan could be a good option. This is particularly true if you qualify for a low-interest rate and favorable repayment terms.

  • You need to borrow a large amount: Unlike unsecured loans, secured loans generally have higher borrowing limits. If you'd like to cover a large expense, like a home improvement project or debt consolidation, a secured loan might meet your needs.

  • You don't qualify for other loans: Many lenders offer secured loans to borrowers with varying credit scores. But if you cannot get approved for an unsecured loan, you may qualify for a secured loan depending on the lender's requirements.

The Bottom Line

In most situations, an unsecured loan can allow you to cover your expenses without risking your personal assets. However, secured loans should be on your radar if you're confident you'll repay your loan, need a significant amount of cash, or are having trouble getting approved for unsecured loans. Consider your options and review your financial situation to make the best choice.

SPONSORED CONTENT

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze
Manager
sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: OneMain Financial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.