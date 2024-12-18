Qrvey Earns Top Spot as #1 Vendor in Embedded BI Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

This distinction comes on the heels of achieving a perfect recommended score in Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study.

Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies, has been recognized as the #1 vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study. This accolade marks the third consecutive year that Qrvey has earned the distinction of top vendor in the embedded BI market.

Dresner Advisory Services defines embedded business intelligence as "the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application."

The embedded business intelligence vendor ratings were based on features, capabilities, and embedded architecture reported in Q3 and Q4 2024, with ratings determined entirely by customer feedback. Qrvey earned the 1st position among 22 embedded BI vendors in this year's comprehensive study.

"It's an honor to be recognized again as an industry leader by our customers in the highly competitive embedded BI landscape, this time marking the third consecutive year," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO of Qrvey.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Data, Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com .

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Qrvey's focus on developer productivity plays a significant role in its success. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging a cloud-native architecture to offer rapid deployment of advanced analytics in any type of data-driven app. With Qrvey, product teams can "Build Less and Deliver More." For more information visit www.qrvey.com.

