INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global Ranks Top 10 Licensing Deals, Collaborations and Partnerships From 2024

License Global , the leading news platform for in-depth reports and research, trends, content and cutting-edge insights driving forward the licensing, brand-building and IP extension industry, reveals its list of the top collaborations and licensing deals from the year. These partnerships highlight the world-renown brands and properties that contribute to the multi-billion-dollar brand licensing business.

From household name brands like Disney and McDonald's to leading intellectual properties such as Mickey Mouse and Hello Kitty, consumers continued to be driven by interest in nostalgic toys, games and media this year. Viral licensing programs from film, fashion, sports and corporate brands show how interwoven fandom and pop culture are in driving consumer spending, particularly in 2024.

In November, Universal Pictures'?"Wicked" hit theaters and is regarded as one of the standout IP and marketing campaigns of the year. The film has already launched a wide range of innovative products with licensees and retailers worldwide, including apparel, accessories, footwear, home décor, beauty, toys, role-play, publishing, collectibles and more. ? Continuing with the theme of nostalgia this year and inspired by archival Disney graphics, Disney and lululemon collaborated to launch a 34-piece dual-gender collection, offering a variety of products, including classic?lululemon?performance styles and favorites, based on modern takes of?Mickey and Minnie Mouse. IMG has announced a new multi-year deal as McDonald's exclusive global licensing representative to develop a wide range of licensed products and experiences globally. Sports apparel is a major category contributing to the $50 billion licensed fashion market, and in October, Pacsun announced the launch of a limited-edition collection with the NFL and fashion designer and creative director, Aleali May. Bringing together May's fashion and NFL heritage, the collection features cotton T-shirts and hoodies representing eight NFL teams and cities. Video games are one of the largest licensing verticals in the world, with License Global's Top Global Licensors Report noting it as a Top 10 category holding significant opportunity for licensed consumer products in 2024/2025. This year, Amazon MGM Studios?announced a multifaceted licensing program for the post-apocalyptic franchise,?"Fallout,"?based on the global video game and newly adapted series that launched in April 2024 on Prime Video. Netflix's hit show "Bridgerton" released its third season in May. It also partnered with cosmetic retailer Lush to launch a spring installment of the Lush Fresh & Flowers Box featuring flowers inspired by the British seasons, which included a soap, bath bomb, toner, cleanser and face mask. Disney's character Stitch collaborated with Wow! Stuff and Real FX to create an authentic animatronic Stitch toy, complete with hand-insert controls to generate over 100 action and sound combinations. Other functions include blinking eyes, mechanically controlled rising and drooping ears, and dialect spoken in Stitch's alien native tongue of Tantalog. BBC Studios popular IP "Bluey" launched a collection with Build-A-Bear Workshop for the first time, featuring customizable Bluey and Bingo plush toys and accessories. As location-based entertainment continues to rise in the licensing space, this year marks North America's first collaboration between LEGO DUPLO and Hasbro's "Peppa Pig" to bring a real-world play experience to LEGOLAND New York Resort. Hunter Price International announced a partnership with?Pink Key Licensing?to launch a collection of stationery, plush, blankets, fleeces and gifting lines for the snack brand Pringles, marking the companies' first signing in the food and beverage space.

"Entertainment and pop culture is shaping the way brand licensing deals and collaborations are done, because of the power IP's have to invoke emotion and attachment in consumers," Amanda Cioletti,VP, Content and Strategy, Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group. "Each brand extension activity, whether a promotional event, a licensed consumer product range or a limited-run collaboration drop, is unique, innovative and fun. Reflecting back on the emerging trends and products from 2024 helps us gain insights into the future of the industry."

To stay up to date on the Licensing industry's?latest trends, news and analysis,?subscribe?to?License Global, the expert voice on happenings across the business at www.LicenseGlobal.com .

About License Global

License Global, part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, is a leading source of news and analysis for the global brand licensing industry, providing comprehensive insights into market trends, key players, and industry forecasts. Through its annual Top Global Licensors report, License Global offers an authoritative overview of the brand licensing market, helping businesses navigate and thrive in a dynamic consumer landscape. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and Licensing Expo Shanghai. License Global provides insights into the overall market in daily and weekly newsletters, six published editions per year, podcast, webinars and live tradeshow coverage.

Follow License Global on? Facebook ,? LinkedIn ,? Instagram ?and? X.

About Global Licensing Group

The?Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets,?a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo ,? Brand Licensing Europe , ?Licensing Expo Shanghai?and? License Global .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

licensingpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP

View the original press release on accesswire.com