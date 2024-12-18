ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - DECEMBER 2024

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

OPENING IN ROYALMOUNT, CANADA (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)



Roche Bobois has inaugurated a new store in Royalmount, located in the suburbs of Montreal. Situated at the intersection of Montreal's main transportation routes, Royalmount is a contemporary urban project and a luxury-focused shopping destination. Spanning approximately 2,000 square meters, this new store showcases the latest brand concept codes, incorporating natural materials both mineral and vegetal (ceramics, wood, and a living wall).

This opening brings the number of company-operated stores in Montreal to three, out of a total of nine stores in Canada (including one franchise).

OTHER NEWS

CSR AWARD GRANTED TO ROCHE BOBOIS

The Confédération Nationale de l'Équipement du Foyer (CNEF) and its long-standing partner, Groupe AG2R LA MONDIALE, launched the first edition of their CSR Awards in November. On November 18, Roche Bobois was honored in the "Furniture Trade" category for its commitments to sustainable development.

Roche Bobois Group places eco-design at the heart of its actions and environmental approach. This collaborative effort with its manufacturers reflects the Group's determination to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prevent deforestation, and promote a responsible production model.

In 2019, Roche Bobois committed to an ambitious goal: by 2025, 100% of its new products would be eco-designed, with an annual growth trajectory of +20%. By 2023, the Group had reached 75.7% eco-designed products and aims to exceed 89% in 2024.

PATTY CAROLL'S EXHIBITION IN PARIS

Roche Bobois is hosting an exhibition by American photographer Patty Carroll in collaboration with Galerie XII in Paris. Presented at the Avenue du Maine store, this exhibition provided the artist with the opportunity to create two exceptional works incorporating two iconic Roche Bobois pieces. These creations add a unique touch to the collaboration, highlighting the synergy between art and design.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada ou encore Bina Baitel, Jiang Qiong Er...),) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

