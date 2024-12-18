ON1 Announces Lightpanel: The First AI Assistant Fully Integrated Inside Adobe Lightroom Classic

New AI tool improves professional photography workflows and supercharge creative efficiency

ON1, a leader in photo editing software solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Lightpanel, the first product under its new ON1 Pro brand. Designed to solve professional photography workflow challenges, ON1 Pro brings innovative AI-driven tools to streamline, enhance, and simplify professional post-processing.

With over two decades of expertise in photo editing, ON1 is once again redefining what photographers can accomplish. Lightpanel, an AI-powered assistant, seamlessly integrates into Adobe Lightroom Classic, helping professional photographers, especially those in high-volume fields like wedding and portrait photography, dramatically reduce time spent culling, reviewing, and editing thousands of images.

"ON1 has a major hit on their hands," said world-renowned Adobe educator Scott Kelby. "The real magic is how they integrated Lightpanel into the portrait and wedding photographer's existing Lightroom workflow. Instead of making everyone re-learn an entirely new workflow with another product, they're supercharging the workflow we already have and cutting our workload in half."

Key Features of ON1 Lightpanel

AI-Driven Smart Culling : Automatically groups similar photos, identifies the sharpest images, flags when photos are blurry or have closed eyes, and enables quick zoomed-in face comparisons-perfect for large batches of photos.

AI-Driven Smart Editing : Makes intelligent tone and color adjustments tailored to the context of each photo. Photographers have easy control to tune the results to their personal taste. It can also perform portrait retouching, darken backgrounds, and make the subject pop by automating complex tasks in Lightroom. It can learn your stylized look and adapt it for each photo. You can even download a range of looks from other top photographers.

Job and Order Tracking (Coming Soon): Tracks clients and jobs, as well as creating and fulfilling orders directly alongside Lightroom photos, streamlining both creative and business tasks.

"Lightpanel will be used directly inside Lightroom Classic, cutting the most time-consuming tasks-culling and editing-in half without requiring photographers to switch between multiple apps," said Dan Harlacher, VP of Product at ON1. "By saving photographers hours of work, Lightpanel pays for itself after a single event."

Pricing and Availability

ON1 Lightpanel is now available for preorder at $199.99/year for a limited time (regularly $299.99/year). The subscription term begins in February 2025, upon the product's official release. Customers who preorder by December 31, 2024, will receive exclusive incentives:

The ON1 Image Enhancement Bundle, featuring ON1 Resize AI , ON1 NoNoise AI , and ON1 Effects .

Perpetual licenses for all three plugins, with no ongoing fees.

Free major and minor upgrades to the 2025 versions of the included tools.

This bundle ensures photographers can access a complete, professional-grade toolkit for Lightroom Classic and Photoshop workflows, providing unmatched value.

