18.12.2024 18:02 Uhr
Inogen Alliance: Inside COP29: Outcomes and Insights From Azerbaijan

Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Inogen Alliance

COP, one of the largest and most significant international conferences on environmental issues, just occurred in November in Azerbaijan. In this episode, you will hear from three Inogen Alliance members who attended the event and have been heavily involved in the negotiations as they share their insights and learnings from this year's gathering. We hear from Dr. Amr Abdel-Aziz, Chairman at Integral Consult in Egypt, Ilkin Haji, Founder & Executive Director at Sustainera Solutions in Azerbaijan, and Hilton Lucio, CEO of Antea Brasil.

Listen now:

  • Apple Podcast

  • Spotify



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

