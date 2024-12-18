Esker, the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced the appointment of Dan Reeve, Vice President of Sales North America, to Esker's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025.

Reeve has successfully managed a team of sales directors who have helped facilitate over 40% of the company's revenue for the past 10 years. Under his leadership, North America has consistently experienced strong growth.

"This appointment is a testament to Dan's exceptional work, strong leadership, and significant contributions to the growth of our business and solutions," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "His expertise in shaping Esker's sales strategy, dedication to delivering outstanding customer service and ability to foster lasting customer relationships make him an invaluable asset to our Board."

Reeve joined Esker in 1999 in the U.K. where we was responsible for business development in the Benelux and Scandinavia regions. Before advancing to his current position, he played a key role in the company's U.S. expansion, including successfully developing the Midwest and Pacific Northwest markets, and establishing Esker's Denver office in 2017.

He earned a degree in Economic Development from the University of Derby, England. Following his graduation, he completed the Courts Furnishers Graduate Managerial Program, where he discovered his passion for sales and gained a deep appreciation for the value of exceptional customer service.

"I'm delighted and grateful for this opportunity. We are seeing tremendous interest from customers looking to automate business processes in support of the Office of the CFO," said Dan Reeve, VP of Sales North America at Esker. "I'm looking forward to using this opportunity to share the valuable insights that business leaders, sales leaders and reps share with me to better serve our customers and help drive Esker's continued growth."

About Esker

Esker is the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO. Leveraging the latest in automation technologies, Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance decision-making, and drive better collaboration and human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218216169/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Liam Bailey

Tel: (312) 267-0066 eskerpr@walkersands.com



Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 emmanuel.olivier@esker.com