The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, announced that the Combined General Meeting of the Group will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 am, at the Group's headquarters, located at 33 avenue du Général Leclerc, Fontenay-aux-Roses (92260).

All documents for the General Meeting are available in French in the Investor section of the ICAPE Group website, on the General Meeting page.

To exercise their vote, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the prior notice published in the BALO on December 2, 2024:

attend the General Meeting in person;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 39 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218272530/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Elisa Play

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu