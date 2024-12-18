Anzeige
Acsense Unveils Groundbreaking Free Recycle Bin for Okta: Enhancing IAM Resilience

Finanznachrichten News

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Acsense, a leader in IAM resilience, proudly announces the launch of the industry's first Recycle Bin for Okta. This innovative solution, available at no cost, underscores Acsense's commitment to bolstering Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems and delivering unparalleled value to the IAM community.

The new Recycle Bin feature allows organizations to safeguard their Okta environments by enabling the easy recovery of deleted objects. This initiative reflects Acsense's dedication to protecting, recovering, and enhancing Okta systems and processes.

"Our free Recycle Bin for Okta is a game-changer for IAM resilience," said Muli Motola, Co-founder and CEO of Acsense. "We are committed to providing our community with tools that enhance security and streamline recovery processes. This is just the beginning of what Acsense has to offer."

Key features of the Acsense Recycle Bin for Okta include:

  • Easy Recovery: Effortlessly restore deleted users, groups, and other objects within your Okta environment.

  • Enhanced Security: Minimize risks associated with accidental deletions and improve overall IAM resilience.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design ensures quick adoption and seamless integration with existing Okta systems.

Acsense's platform is designed to empower organizations to maintain robust security postures while simplifying recovery processes. By offering the Recycle Bin for Okta for free, Acsense invites IAM professionals to explore the full capabilities of their platform and experience the transformative impact on their Okta environments.

For more information and to start using the Recycle Bin for Okta, visit https://acsense.com/okta-recycle-bin
_______

About:

Acsense, based in Tel Aviv, specializes in IAM resilience, helping organizations protect against threats like ransomware, insider threats, and human error. With a team of former EMC and IAM experts, Acsense focuses on eliminating IAM as a single point of failure. The company provides fully automated disaster recovery, a critical layer of resilience, including data protection, disaster readiness, seamless change management, and posture intelligence.

For more information about Acsense's IAM Resilience platform, visit https://acsense.com/
Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accsense

Contact Information

Muli Motola
Co-founder & CEO
muli@acsense.com
+972 54 675 7290

.

SOURCE: Acsense



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
