*For high-res images, click here

Flamingo Las Vegas is ready to fire up the grills as Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo Las Vegas is now accepting reservations through OpenTable

The arrival of Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo Las Vegas follows the success of the world-famous chef and TV personality's first Gordon Ramsay Burger, which opened at Planet Hollywood Resort Casino in December 2012. It is the celebrated chef's seventh restaurant at Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas Resorts and the fifth Gordon Ramsay Burger globally.

"Wow, restaurant lucky No. 7 I can't believe it!" said Gordon Ramsay. "I love Las Vegas, and I'm truly grateful for the incredible partnership we have in this magical city with Caesars Entertainment. We have worked on a fantastic new menu to embrace the beautiful surroundings of Flamingo, and I'm really looking forward to bringing the whole Ramsay family to experience the new restaurant soon!"

Signature menu items exclusively available at the Flamingo Las Vegas location include the delicious Cluck Yeah GFC (Gordon's Fried Chicken) Sandwich with crispy chicken tossed in spicy GFC signature sauce, red cabbage slaw and pickled red onions on a special pink brioche bun. From the all-day brunch menu, visitors can try the very British, Full English Breakfast Burger, which includes a sausage patty, HP sauce (a popular condiment in the U.K.), roasted mushrooms, sliced tomato, thick-cut bacon, a sunny-side-up egg and Heinz beans and is served with house-seasoned tater tots. Additionally, the luscious Benedict Burger features a pork patty, baby spinach, hollandaise sauce, Canadian bacon and a fried egg, and is paired with house-seasoned tater tots.

Flamingo fans can sip on the glorious new signature Pink Drink, which is made with Champagne, Absolut Vodka, cassis, raspberry gomme and a lemon twist and served in a flamingo coupe. Guests can also enjoy The Bloody Blonde with yellow tomato, vodka, pepperettes and mozzarella balls. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from a variety of milkshakes and desserts.

"Gordon Ramsay Burger is a great location at Flamingo for guests to enjoy delicious dishes from the famed Chef Ramsay, creative cocktails and incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip," said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Flamingo Las Vegas. "We can't wait for visitors to experience the new menu items that can only be found at this location."

The 12,000-square-foot space was designed by DEZMOTIF Studios and features a large exhibition kitchen, island-style bar as the restaurant's social hub, expansive storefront windows, multiple dining zones, a nod to Britannia with Union Jack accents and dynamic flame displays throughout. Casual and inviting, the main dining room space has a warm and comfortable feel and offers views of the exhibition kitchen. The 56-seat, open-air patio overlooks the bustling Las Vegas Strip and is anchored by a 25-foot-tall LED column showcasing Gordon Ramsay Burger imagery underneath the famous Flamingo neon.

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Flamingo Las Vegas is on the casino floor along Las Vegas Boulevard. The 300-seat restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. For more information, guests may visit caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-burger.

About Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as unique Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options, such as Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's, vintage-inspired Bugsy Meyer's Steakhouse, Lisa Vanderpump's third Las Vegas venue Pinky's by Vanderpump, the second Gordon Ramsay Burger on The Strip, Miami's iconic Havana 1957 (coming soon) and Cortadito Coffee House (coming soon). The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers, including Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas, as well as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton. Flamingo Las Vegas features more than 93,000 square feet of casino space, including Caesars Sportsbook kiosks and a live betting window. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the U.S. and Canada restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. and Canada. The company currently has 28 restaurants across Las Vegas, New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, Orlando, North Carolina, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, Kansas City, Miami, Oklahoma City, Lake Charles, and Vancouver, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, Ramsay's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, and Gordon Ramsay Fish Chips.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 58 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 8 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218029369/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kristin Soo Hoo

Ksoohoo@caesars.com