18.12.2024 18:36 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 18 December 2024, it repurchased 25,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 340.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,308,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 10,308,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 64,691,287.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

18 December 2024


