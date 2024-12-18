INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Roofing Expo 2025 Emphasizes Community, Hands-on Education and Emerging Talents

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the leading tentpole event for the roofing and exteriors industries, previews the 2025 expo taking place at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, February 19-21.

As the largest and continuously expanding roofing and exteriors event in North America, IRE is the essential gathering for manufacturers, laborers, business owners and solution providers to connect, collaborate, learn new skills and prepare for the future of the rapidly growing industry that is projected to reach $327.83 billion by 2028 . IRE propels critical opportunities to engage with likeminded experts, discover groundbreaking resources and connect with key industry leaders under one roof.

The 2025 expo continues to prioritize community, a cornerstone of the roofing industry. Recognizing the Hispanic roofing community's significant contributions, IRE expands its support with the introduction of the Hispanic Contractor Clinic. This initiative offers bilingual conference sessions, Spanish-translated content, and partnerships with leading organizations and individuals, ensuring this core demographic is equipped with the tools and insights to thrive. Nearly 30% of roofing contractors are Hispanic , underscoring the importance of providing tailored resources to this dynamic group.

A key pillar of the event, further supporting the local community, IRE returns with the 16th Annual Community Service Day, February 18 th , in partnership with Rebuilding Together. The initiative brings together roofing professionals to make critical home repairs for local families in need. Attendees can volunteer, donate or share the project to support revitalizing homes and strengthening the local San Antonio community. The event is sponsored by Sika Sarnafil, GAF, Atlas, Centimark, Roofing Contractor Magazine and Rebuilding Together San Antonio.

With innovation, resilience and eco-forward considerations shaping the future of roofing, the trade show floor will feature the latest materials and technologies driving eco-forward practices, alongside programs like on-site recycling, an exhibitor sustainability contest and donations of event materials to local organizations. Additionally, My Show Planner, a new tool for connecting attendees with exhibitors and scheduling meetings, will make it easier than ever to maximize the event experience.

"The roofing and exteriors industry is undergoing significant transformations, meeting contributors' needs with evolving technologies, significantly focusing on bridging gaps in the workforce and increasing effectiveness through sustainability, ultimately reducing waste and growing bottom line across the board," shares Rich Russo, Show Director of the International Roofing Expo. "IRE is designed to equip professionals with the tools, insights, skills and connections they need to thrive in the shifting market, while also supporting the industry's critical role in building safer, more durable and energy-efficient structures."

With over 5 million new roofs installed annually and 85% of U.S. roofing business focused on replacing roofs on existing homes, the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. The 2025 Innovative Products Showcase and Awards Program will highlight groundbreaking tools, materials, and services that address this growing demand, offering exhibitors and attendees the chance to explore advancements transforming the business. Along with celebrating talents, IRE is proud to welcome student winners from the SkillsUSA Championships, a premier event showcasing America's most highly skilled career and technical education, to experience the event firsthand, inspiring the next generation of roofing professionals.

Education remains at the heart of IRE, with more than 45 conference sessions organized into nine specialized tracks, including Sustainable Building, Workplace Safety, Sales/Service and Leadership. Show floor education centers will offer accessible learning opportunities for attendees looking to expand their expertise including hands-on opportunities in building clinics, exhibitor seminars and live demonstrations, providing invaluable insight into advancements in single-ply roofing, metal roofing, roof flashing and exterior applications.

The average lifespan of a roof ranges between 25 and 50 years , but in the wake of recent severe weather, many roofs fail prematurely, with the average replacement occurring at just over 19 years old. These challenges highlight the critical need to ensure roofing professionals are equipped to tackle the demands through advancements in materials, installation methods and sustainability.

Registration is open for the 2025 International Roofing Expo. Please visit www.theroofingexpo.com.

About International Roofing Expo

The International Roofing Expo® is the premier event for both the commercial and residential roofing and exterior construction industries. The IRE brings the professional community together to help them stay current on trending knowledge and to see the largest selection of products and services. The event helps professionals improve their business through education, exhibitions, and networking. The International Roofing Expo is owned and operated by Informa Markets. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. For more information, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com