Ceres: Advanced Clean Cars II Approval Provides Market Certainty As Businesses Plan Fleets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Ceres issued the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved California's implementation of the Advanced Clean Cars II policy, which will support the development of the clean light-duty vehicle market in the 12 states that have adopted it.

"U.S. businesses are seeking market predictability - both those planning to build clean vehicles and those looking to purchase them to reduce costs across their fleets and supply chains," said Michael Kodransky, senior director for transportation, Ceres. "Advanced Clean Cars II will provide them with clear guidance to help ensure availability and access to the vehicles they need. That is why businesses have supported adoption of the policy in the states that have begun to implement it."

Companies have been strong advocates for policies that aim to increase clean vehicle access and choice, driven by their interest in modernizing their fleets to reduce fuel and maintenance costs. Dozens of major businesses and investors have supported the ACCII policy in states across the country and called for the EPA to grant a waiver for its implementation under the federal Clean Air Act. Additionally, the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance, a coalition of major companies looking to access greater varieties of clean vehicles, has supported its adoption.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.org.

Media Contact: Helen Booth-Tobin, Communications Director, Policy, booth-tobin@ceres.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ceres on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ceres

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ceres

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ceres

View the original press release on accesswire.com