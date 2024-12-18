Nature's Answer Introduces PerioBrite Kids Toothpaste - a Gentle Solution for Children's Oral Health With a Delicious Strawberry Taste

A Scientifically Formulated Toothpaste For Children's Oral Health Support

Nature's Answer, a leader in botanical health solutions for over five decades, is excited to announce the launch of our PerioBrite® Kids Toothpaste with Xylitol, in a Strawberry Flavor. Specially crafted by dental professionals, this innovative toothpaste combines nature's finest ingredients to promote healthy smiles for children.

Dentist-Formulated Care

Designed with both parents and children in mind, PerioBrite® Kids Toothpaste offers a refreshing solution for daily oral care. The toothpaste features a delightful natural strawberry flavor, designed to add a burst of flavor while delivering powerful cleaning benefits. Unlike many conventional toothpastes, it is free from harsh chemicals, titanium dioxide, artificial sweeteners and preservatives, making it a standout choice for health-conscious families.

PerioBrite® Kids Toothpaste is formulated by dentists who understand the needs of children's dental health. The formula includes a powerful blend of natural botanicals such as Calendula, Chamomile, and Echinacea, which work together to soothe gums and support overall oral health. These carefully selected ingredients ensure a gentle cleaning and brightening, even for the most delicate smiles.

Advanced Benefits withPhytoplenolin® and Xylitol

One of the key ingredients in PerioBrite® Kids Toothpaste is Phytoplenolin®, a patented herbal extract scientifically shown to promote healthy cell vitality. This unique ingredient, combined with Xylitol-a natural sweetener-helps maintain a healthy oral environment. Xylitol has been shown to help reduce the risk of tooth decay by preventing the growth of bacteria associated with plaque. It works by limiting plaque buildup, neutralizing harmful acids in the mouth, and supporting saliva production, which washes away food particles and strengthens teeth. These protective properties make Xylitol an essential ally in maintaining long-term dental wellness for children. Additionally, Coenzyme Q10 (Co-Q10) and Folic Acid further enhance the formula, supporting gum health and providing additional protection.

A Flavor Kids Love, Quality Parents Trust

Nature's Answer understands that flavor is key to encouraging children to brush regularly. The new natural strawberry flavor delivers a refreshing, minty burst that kids will enjoy, making brushing less of a chore and more of a treat. Parents can feel confident knowing their children are brushing with a product that not only tastes great but also prioritizes their health and safety.

Commitment To Clean Ingredients

PerioBrite® Kids Toothpaste aligns with Nature's Answer's commitment to clean, transparent ingredients. This product is gluten-free, alcohol-free, and devoid of artificial flavors or preservatives. The natural beige color of the toothpaste is a testament to its purity, as it contains no titanium dioxide-a common whitening agent in many toothpastes.

