Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 19:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parallel Announces the Promotion of Austin Lewis to Associate Principal

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, recently promoted Austin Lewis to Associate Principal.

With almost a decade of experience in student housing development, Lewis has played a pivotal role in delivering high-rise urban projects in major university markets. His strengths include market research, product design, proforma analysis, property management, and construction coordination. He is an instrumental contributor to Parallel's mission to create innovative, world-class student housing developments. Lewis has a history of leading design on distinctive properties that set new standards for quality and functionality in the student housing industry.

In this expanded role, he will continue Parallel's vision for creating transformative student living environments.

More information about Austin Lewis is available at the company's Meet the Team page at parallel-co.com/meet-the-team.

Contact Information

Katie-Claire Highsmith
Marketing and Operations Manager
khighsmith@parallel-co.com
(737) 279-7628

.

SOURCE: Parallel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.