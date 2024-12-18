Parallel Announces the Promotion of Austin Lewis to Associate Principal

Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, recently promoted Austin Lewis to Associate Principal.

With almost a decade of experience in student housing development, Lewis has played a pivotal role in delivering high-rise urban projects in major university markets. His strengths include market research, product design, proforma analysis, property management, and construction coordination. He is an instrumental contributor to Parallel's mission to create innovative, world-class student housing developments. Lewis has a history of leading design on distinctive properties that set new standards for quality and functionality in the student housing industry.

In this expanded role, he will continue Parallel's vision for creating transformative student living environments.

More information about Austin Lewis is available at the company's Meet the Team page at parallel-co.com/meet-the-team.

SOURCE: Parallel

View the original press release on accesswire.com