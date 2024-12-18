BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: Biwin Launches Consumer Brand, Delivering Next-Gen Storage and Memory Solutions for the Digital Age

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of expertise in building critical storage and memory for world-leading digital devices, Biwin will now bring its innovative and high-performance products to meet the evolving demands of today's digital consumers.

Biwin's featured products will be showcased at CES 2025 and available on Amazon JP in December 2024, followed by Amazon UK in January 2025, and will roll out to key markets in APAC, Latin America and India with the start of 2025.

Innovative Product Series for Diverse Needs

Biwin Black Opal Series

Black Opal premium SSDs and DRAM modules bring the finest in gaming-ready storage and memory to the professionals and enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance, fast load times, smooth gameplay, and reliable data handling.

The Series combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional craftsmanship, as seen in the Biwin Black Opal X570 PRO SSD. Black Opal X570 PRO stands out with its PCIe Gen 5×4 interface and NVMe 2.0 protocol, achieving remarkable read speeds up to 14,000 MB/s.

For professionals and enthusiasts seeking superior memory performance, the Biwin Black Opal DW100 RGB DDR5 CUDIMM, leveraging the expertise of Biwin's OC Lab, delivers an impressive 9200 MT/s with a CAS latency of CL42.

Biwin Amber Series

Amber Series offers exceptional mobile storage solutions (portable SSDs, memory cards, and card readers) for professionals like photographers and content creators.

Dust, water, and drop-resistant, Biwin Amber PR2000 features a rugged structure created with advanced two-shot injection molding, a protective silicone cover for enhanced durability, and an integrated loop for easy carrying.

Capture and transfer 8K video seamlessly with Biwin Amber CB500 CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory card, offering read speeds up to 3750 MB/s and exceptional durability.

Biwin Series

The mainstream product line is the gateway to affordable, high-quality tech solutions. Tailored for the everyday demands of high-level PC users, content creators, and remote professionals, these products offer the ideal mix of functionality and affordability.

Showing at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Biwin will showcase its latest storage and memory innovations through dynamic live demos and interactive displays. Attendees can explore real-world applications of Biwin products, including overclocking PCs powered by Biwin OC LAB CUDIMM, professional-grade cameras equipped with Biwin memory cards, and gaming on PS5 Pro featuring Biwin SSDs in action.

Experience Biwin's award-winning designs and technologies firsthand. Visit Biwin Booth #8205, LVCC North Hall and the BIWIN corporate suite at Bellagio Hotel, at CES 2025, Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Biwin

It's a digital world. We all need our digital devices-and these devices need the best storage and memory to perform at their best.

For decades, Biwin has built the critical storage and memory in many of the leading digital devices that have defined our digital world.

Our consumer brand brings you the best of our experience, a range of SSDs, DRAM, memory cards and related accessories that will help you get the most out of your devices.

Whether at work, at play, or at entertainment, we believe you can count on winning with our Biwin brand.

Biwin, Built to Win.

For more information about Biwin, please visit www.biwintech.com.

