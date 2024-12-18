Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Partners with DroneAcharya to Bring Advanced Drone Solutions to India

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT.V)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited, marking the start of a collaboration to explore opportunities for introducing advanced drone technologies to India. This partnership lays the groundwork for bringing Volatus' cargo drone capabilities to the Indian market, including the potential for local manufacturing through DroneAcharya.

The collaboration combines Volatus' global expertise in drone delivery technologies with DroneAcharya's local insights and established market presence. As a technology partner, Volatus will provide its proprietary know-how and technical support, enabling DroneAcharya to develop solutions tailored to regional needs in logistics and other sectors.

"India represents a dynamic market for drone technology, and we are excited to partner with DroneAcharya to explore opportunities for introducing our cargo drones locally," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "This agreement reflects our shared interest in supporting the growth of India's drone ecosystem."

DroneAcharya's Founder and Managing Director, Prateek Srivastava, welcomed the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to advance India's drone industry. "We are thrilled to work with Volatus Aerospace to bring innovative drone solutions to the forefront and to contribute to the growing adoption of drones across multiple sectors."

This MoU reflects a mutual commitment to explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving drone ecosystem in India. By leveraging each other's strengths, the partnership aims to address logistical and operational challenges while supporting the development of drone-enabled services in the region.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. delivers innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo using piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). With over 100 years of combined aviation expertise, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety.

About DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited is a pioneer in the drone industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including drone surveying for mapping, 3D modeling, logistics, surveillance, and data processing. Recognized by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation under Drone Rules, 2021, DroneAcharya is shaping India's drone training ecosystem while catering to diverse clientele through the sales of drones, components, and ancillary hardware across India and beyond.

