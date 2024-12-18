Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Ptolemy Capital Limited ("Ptolemy") and Vox Markets Limited ("Vox") in connection with creating awareness about the Company.

Established in 2018, Ptolemy trading as Crux Investor, is a London, U.K. based platform that provides insights, data, and tools for retail investors interested in the mining industry. They offer a vast catalogue of over 3,200 published interviews with CEOs from approximately 1,100 publicly listed mining companies. Their team of experienced in-house analysts has assessed and scored 99% of mining companies listed on major exchanges. Crux Investor makes the majority of their content available for free through their website, YouTube channel, podcast, and social media platforms. They also offer free investment-grade research and analysis of specific mining equities through their 'Analyst's Notes' series. The Company aims to simplify and demystify the complex world of mining investments, providing retail investors with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions in this sector. The Company engaged Ptolemy on December 18th, 2024, for a package that includes 4 (four) interviews, 4 (four) podcasts, 4 (four) articles and distribution, for a 1 (one) time fee of USD$12,000, to be paid in cash, with the package commencing on December 18th, 2024 and expiring 12 (twelve) months from the signing of the agreement, or once all 4 (four) units have been used, with no option to renew stated in the contract. There is no termination clause stated in the contract. Ptolemy has advised the Company that it does not currently hold any common shares in the Company; as such, Ptolemy and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Established in 2014, Vox is a London, U.K. based platform that provides a platform for stock market professionals and investors, providing a range of services to enhance market engagement and information access. The company's offerings include live alerts, real-time market data, news articles, interviews, and webinars. Their platform consolidates investor relations and digital content, creating an ecosystem for investors and serving as a primary resource for the investment community. Vox also provides tools for listed companies to raise visibility and awareness among fund managers, stockbrokers, high net worth individuals, and informed retail investors. Through their mobile app, users can track news and updates about stock market companies, receive RNS alerts, access pricing data, read broker notes and analyst research, and interact with company executives directly. This suite of services aims to democratize access to financial information and help investors make more informed decisions. The Company engaged Vox on December 18th, 2024, for an initial period of 3 (three) months commencing on December 18th, 2024, followed by a rolling 3 (three) month notice period. Vox's monthly fee of £1,000 is to be paid in cash, invoiced on a quarterly basis in advance. Either party shall have the right to terminate this agreement in accordance with (i) by serving not less than 3 (three) months' notice, subject to a minimum agreement term of 12 (twelve) months and/or (ii) immediately on serving written notice if either party breaches any term of this agreement and fails to remedy it within 30 (thirty) days of receiving written notice of the same, or in any way brings the other party into disrepute or in a way damaging to the name or reputation of the other party or which could in the other party's reasonable opinion be damaging to the name or reputation of the Client. Vox has advised the Company that it does not currently hold any common shares in the Company; as such, Vox and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Additionally, the Company's short-term engagement with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") was completed on December 13th, 2024. Haywood was engaged to provide informal financial advisory services to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, including advising the Company on corporate financing and strategic initiatives to maximize shareholder value (the "Advisory Engagement"). In consideration for Haywood's services pursuant to the Advisory Engagement, the Company is to (a) issue Haywood 282,335 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") of the Company entitling Haywood to purchase up to 282,335 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at an exercise price of C$0.57 (the "Exercise Price") for a term of 2 (two) years; and (b) pay Haywood a cash advisory fee of US$112,500, as compensation for having provided certain informal and non-exclusive financial advice and advisory services to Pulsar.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, if at any time prior to expiry date of the Compensation Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is C$0.76 or greater for a period of 20 (twenty) consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 (ten) business days of the occurrence of the event, accelerate the expiry date of the Compensation Warrants by giving notice (the "Warrant Acceleration Notice") to Haywood, and in such case, the expiry date of the Warrants shall be the date specified by the Company in the Warrant Acceleration Notice, provided such date shall not be less than 30 (thirty) trading days following delivery of the Warrant Acceleration Notice.

The issuance of the Compensation Warrants is subject to receipt of TSXV approval.

