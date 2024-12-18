Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024

Albertsons Companies Distributed $200,000 in Safeway Gift Cards at 12th Annual Christmas with the Currys Event

Finanznachrichten News

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies joined Stephen and Ayesha Curry's 12th Annual Christmas with the Currys event, in partnership with Eat. Learn. Play., to bring joy to the Oakland community. Over 200 local elementary school students enjoyed a surprise day of holiday activities and our team was proud to distribute $200,000 in Safeway gift cards to approximately 1,000 Oakland families in need.

"We're thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort led by Eat. Learn. Play bringing together the community to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Oakland students and their families this holiday season. It's a privilege to be able to help spread joy and make the holidays brighter. Our team of associates are grateful for the opportunity to take part in this special event and give back to the neighborhoods we serve." - Karl Schroeder, Division President, Safeway Northern California

Thank you to Stephen and Ayesha Curry, as well as Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. for their dedication and for allowing us to be part of such a meaningful event. Together, we can continue to make a difference and spread joy throughout our communities.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
