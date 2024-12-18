Albertsons Companies Distributed $200,000 in Safeway Gift Cards at 12th Annual Christmas with the Currys Event

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Albertsons Companies



Albertsons Companies joined Stephen and Ayesha Curry's 12th Annual Christmas with the Currys event, in partnership with Eat. Learn. Play., to bring joy to the Oakland community. Over 200 local elementary school students enjoyed a surprise day of holiday activities and our team was proud to distribute $200,000 in Safeway gift cards to approximately 1,000 Oakland families in need.

"We're thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort led by Eat. Learn. Play bringing together the community to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Oakland students and their families this holiday season. It's a privilege to be able to help spread joy and make the holidays brighter. Our team of associates are grateful for the opportunity to take part in this special event and give back to the neighborhoods we serve." - Karl Schroeder, Division President, Safeway Northern California

Thank you to Stephen and Ayesha Curry, as well as Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. for their dedication and for allowing us to be part of such a meaningful event. Together, we can continue to make a difference and spread joy throughout our communities.

