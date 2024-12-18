Ceres: Ohio Lawmakers Must Consider Efficiency Programs in 2025 To Bring Savings, Reliability to Ohio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The Ohio state Senate today failed to act on a key energy cost-saving measure by not voting on HB 79. The legislation would have enabled electric distribution utilities to establish voluntary energy efficiency programs to help businesses and residents save money while reducing stress on the electricity grid.

"HB 79 represented an opportunity to reduce energy costs and strain on the electric grid for Ohio businesses and customers, so it is disappointing that the state Senate will not follow the lead of the House by voting on the legislation this year. At a time of rising energy consumption and volatile prices, energy efficiency programs would help businesses and families across Ohio save on their electric bills by driving down demand and electricity generation costs, while supporting reliability and resilience across the economy," said Mel Mackin, director of state policy, Ceres. "Ceres and the businesses we work with urge lawmakers to re-consider HB 79 and pass energy efficiency legislation in 2025, either on its own or as part of a larger energy package."

Ohio businesses have supported HB 79 because energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective and common-sense ways to improve a company's bottom line. The creation of voluntary utility energy efficiency programs, such as those that would be implemented by passing HB 79, is projected to generate $144.7 million worth of benefits for Ohioans.

As HB 79 advanced through the House of Representatives and toward the Senate this year, over a dozen companies and trade associations including A.O. Smith, Energy Management Solutions Inc., Green Energy Ohio, Guaranteed Community Advisors, HolcimUS, JLL, Johnson Controls, Lutron, Nestlé,the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association, Sealed, Trane Technologies, and Uplight signed a letter urging its adoption. The letter was organized by Ceres, a nonprofit that works with investors and businesses to advance clean energy and energy efficiency policy.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.org.

