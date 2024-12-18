Anzeige
18.12.2024
Payr Launches to Revolutionize Rent Payments in the UK

New Fintech Platform Enables Tenants to Pay Rent Using Credit Cards, Unlocking Financial Flexibility and Rewards

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payr, officially launches in the UK to offer a smarter, more flexible way for tenants to pay rent. Payr allows individuals and businesses to pay their rent using their existing credit cards, allowing renters to earn rewards, manage cashflow and settle international payments instantly.

For the first time, Payr enables tenants to truly maximize their largest recurring expense, making rent payments rewarding and manageable.

"At Payr, we're committed to helping users turn their biggest monthly expense into a rewarding experience," said Arthur Greenwood, Founder and CEO of Payr. "Our platform not only offers flexibility but also enables tenants to earn credit card rewards, such as points, cashback, or miles, while managing their cash flow effectively."

How Payr Works:

  • One-Sided Platform: Only the tenant needs to sign up for Payr. The landlord or agent does not need to register or pay any fees on the platform.
  • Seamless Payments: Tenants simply link their credit card to the platform to make monthly rent payments.
  • Improved Cash Flow: By using credit cards, tenants can free up cash flow for other essential expenses.
  • Earn Rewards: Users benefit from credit card perks like cashback, points, or travel rewards-on an expense that traditionally offered none.
  • Business-Friendly: Companies renting office spaces can pay rent via credit card, categorize it as a business expense, and optimize their cash flow.

Payr's Mission

Payr's mission is to flip the script on rent payments and make them work for you, not against you. We're here to turn your biggest monthly expense into a chance to earn more and stress less-because paying rent should feel empowering, not exhausting!

For more information, visitwww.mypayr.co.uk.


