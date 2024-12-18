Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 décembre/December 2024) - Madison Metals Inc. (GREN) has announced a name and symbol change to Critical One Energy Inc. (CRTL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 23, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on December 20, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Madison Metals Inc. (GREN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Critical One Energy Inc. (CRTL).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 23 décembre 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 20 décembre 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 23 DEC 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : GREN New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : CRTL New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 22674C 10 2 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 22674C 10 2 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 55658R208/CA55658R2081

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)