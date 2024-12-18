Bordeaux, France--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Jonathan Pak Dietitian, a registered dietitian and personal training company, has launched the Body Weight Simulator For Social Life, a groundbreaking tool that sets a new standard for weight management by accounting for alcohol consumption alongside traditional diet and activity factors. Available in English and French at jonathanpak.fr/bodyweight-simulator, this tool provides science-backed, personalized weight predictions and real-time feedback to empower users.





Next-Level Weight Management with Precision and Realism

Unlike static calculators, the Body Weight Simulator for Social Life models changes in fat mass, lean mass, glycogen, and hydration while factoring in lifestyle elements often overlooked-like daily or weekly alcohol intake. This dynamic tool enables users to see the real impact of alcohol consumption on their metabolism and weight goals.

"I wanted to create a simulator that reflects real life, not a perfect plan no one can stick to," explains founder Jonathan Pak. "By integrating alcohol consumption into the calculations, users get a clearer, non-judgmental view of how their choices affect progress."

Key Features

Personalized Precision

Calculates resting metabolic rate (RMR), total energy expenditure (TDEE), and weight dynamics based on:

Weight, height, sex, age, and activity level. Macronutrient intake (proteins, carbs, fats).

Alcohol consumption (number of drinks per day/week).

Dynamic Simulations

Using advanced modeling techniques, the tool predicts changes in:

Fat and lean mass.

Glycogen levels and hydration (affected by alcohol and sodium intake).

Interactive Insights

Users can visualize their weight and body composition trends over time, adjusting dietary and lifestyle inputs to test "what-if" scenarios.

How It Works

The simulator gathers essential metrics, incorporates alcohol intake, and dynamically calculates :

Caloric intake needs for weight maintenance or goals.

The effect of alcohol on metabolism, thermogenesis, and hydration. Body composition changes over defined timeframes.

Who Can Benefit?

Individuals seeking realistic weight loss strategies.

Fitness enthusiasts optimizing for muscle gain or fat loss.

Social drinkers curious about the impact of alcohol on progress.

Nutrition professionals looking for a practical, science-backed tool for clients.

Availability

The Body Weight Simulator for Social Life is available now at jonathanpak.fr/bodyweight- simulator in both English and French.

About Jonathan Pak Dietitian

Jonathan Pak Dietitian is a Bordeaux-based registered dietitian and personal training company specializing in science-backed, sustainable approaches to health and fitness. With years of experience, Jonathan Pak Dietitian is committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to achieve lasting results.

With the Body Weight Simulator, individuals can make realistic, informed decisions about their health, body, and lifestyle-without compromising on life's realities.









Founder Jonathan Pak, Personal Trainer and Registered Dietitian in Bordeaux

About Jonathan Pak

Jonathan Pak is a nutrition and wellness coach specializing in online support to help clients sustainably transform their eating habits. His approach focuses on fostering a healthy relationship with food, achieving weight loss without frustration or restrictive diets, and finding a natural balance that fits seamlessly into daily life.

