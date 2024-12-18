Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") today announced the estimated 2024 year-end cash distribution for the ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF ("FORU") that trades on Cboe Canada.

Unitholders of record on December 27, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 03, 2025.

Details of the per unit distribution amount are as follows:

ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index ETF ("FORU")

Distribution per Unit: $0.015

Cusip: 34513J107

ISIN: CA34513J1075

Payment Frequency: Annual

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint.

About ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index

The ForAll Core & More U.S. Equity Index was designed by ForAll Investment Research Inc. and is selected and calculated by Solactive AG. The index may provide exposure to more defensive ETFs or provide exposure to leveraged ETFs based on index rules. The Index maintains a position in a Fossil Fuel Free ETF to lessen fossil fuel exposure.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. LongPoint ETFs are managed by LongPoint Asset Management Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

The ETF is an alternative mutual fund, and as such, it is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. FORU uses leverage which magnifies gains and losses.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

