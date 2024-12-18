Hamilton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Queen City Orthodontics, and Dr. Nicole Crasto, the orthodontist Hamilton Ohio loves, are pleased to announce the rebranding and renaming of Manilla Orthodontics to Queen City Orthodontics. Renowned for her excellence in orthodontic care, Dr. Crasto is eager to extend her expertise and compassionate care to a new community, with the aim of delivering high-quality services.

In celebration of this transition, Queen City Orthodontics is offering complimentary consultations and a special offer on braces or Invisalign treatments. This offer highlights Dr. Crasto's dedication to making superior orthodontic care more accessible to families and establishing herself as the preferred orthodontist for residents of Hamilton and Liberty, Ohio.

Manilla Orthodontics of Liberty Township and Hamilton, OH is now Queen City Orthodontics

"We are delighted to share our patient-focused approach and innovative treatments with the communities of Liberty and Hamilton," stated Dr. Nicole Crasto. "Our objective is to create beautiful, healthy smiles within a welcoming and supportive environment. We eagerly anticipate serving the Hamilton and Liberty communities with unwavering dedication and care."

Queen City Orthodontics offers a comprehensive range of orthodontic services, including traditional braces, clear aligners, and early intervention for children. The practice is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure patients receive the most advanced and effective treatments available. Residents of Hamilton and Liberty Township seeking an orthodontist nearby can conveniently visit the offices located at 347 Park Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. To schedule a complimentary consultation or to learn more about the special introductory offers, please call (513) 737-6442.

About Queen City Orthodontics:

Queen City Orthodontics, under the leadership of Dr. Nicole Crasto, is committed to delivering outstanding orthodontic care for people of all ages. With convenient location in Hamilton, the practice provides personalized treatment plans utilizing the latest technology and techniques to ensure the best possible outcomes.

