Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., one of the nation's premier maritime law firms, is pleased to announce that named partner Jason R. Margulies has been recognized as BestLawyers® 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty & Maritime (Miami). This prestigious award highlights the firm's continued commitment to excellence in Admiralty & Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation, as well as underscores its standing as a leader in advocating for justice on behalf of injured individuals.

With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Margulies and the team at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. have consistently championed the rights of individuals impacted by personal injury and wrongful death, especially within the cruise ship industry. The firm has notable success in cases involving many of the largest modern maritime disasters. The El Faro disaster, which Mr. Margulies led, resulted in over $10 million in compensation for victims of the tragic 2015 maritime disaster. This case, one of the deadliest maritime incidents in U.S. waters in recent history, is a testament to the firm's dedication to its clients. Mr. Margulies also represented injury victims in the Costa Concordia disaster. His extensive experience and dedication to justice have been instrumental in securing favorable outcomes for those affected by this tragic event, and numerous others. In fact, the firm of Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. has successfully handled hundreds of cases involving cruise ship injuries, including those involving rape, sexual assault, and other personal injuries worldwide.

"I am truly honored to receive this award," said Mr. Margulies. "Every day, I am driven by my passion to fight against large corporations and hold them accountable for the harm caused to individuals and their families. It's incredibly fulfilling to know that this work is making a difference."

This latest honor adds to the numerous awards and accolades Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. has received over the years, including recognition in Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and as a Top 100 Litigator in Florida. Mr. Margulies' board certification in admiralty and maritime law, along with the firm's AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, reflects its commitment to the highest standards of legal ability and professional ethics.

As a cum laude graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, Mr. Margulies has become a key legal voice in national and international media regarding maritime law, helping further Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. 's reputation as a dedicated advocate for victims worldwide.

About Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A.:

Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. is one of the nation's leading maritime law firms, representing victims of cruise ship accidents, personal injury, wrongful death, and sexual assault. The firm's attorneys have recovered over $300 million for their clients and are recognized as leaders in maritime law. For more information, please visit their website address found below.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Jason R. Margulies, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234252

SOURCE: GetFeatured