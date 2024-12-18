GXTP Returns With Explosive New Album Reloaded

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Generating explosive sound waves for your listening pleasure, NFARTAM, a worldwide independent record label, proudly presents the return of GXTP with the release of their sophomore album, Reloaded. GXTP 's pulsating new album, released on November 8th, highlights an impressive collection of tracks that feature an outstanding lineup of collaborators such as Sueco, Killer Mike, Santana, Faris Zahid, and David Bryan of Bon Jovi.

Joined by a stellar team of diverse collaborators, GXTP's Reloaded is a bold mix of genres. The album's standout track, "Te'Kill'Ya," highlights this daring musical blend, featuring the influential musical talents of Killer Mike and Santana. Sasha Sirota of GXTP remarks on the collaboration: "Working alongside legends like Santana and Killer Mike is beyond a dream come true. This track exemplifies the daring and boundary-pushing essence of our musical journey."

Not only is "Te'Kill'Ya" a musical standout, but the track also showcases GXTP's creative spirit through its blend of heavy rhythms and powerful lyrics. The experimental alt-rock trio brought together the recognizable spirit of classic rock music with a modern twist to create a track reflective of rock's rebellious side.

GXTP's emergence from the shadows began with the release of two singles from their sophomore album: " My Devil at Home ft. Sueco " in June and more recently, " Couldn't Keep the Faith ft. Faris Zahid " in September.

" My Devil at Home " is a delightfully dark track that made its music video debut in late August. GXTP's music video masterfully captures the track's dualistic themes through a stark, cinematic narrative.

Reloaded balances GXTP's individuality and experimentation with the signature soundscape of the alt-rock genre. The lead track "A Dish Served Cold" is a sonic standout from the album, kicking off the album with a heavier sound, with driving vocals that leave you itching for more. Infused with the band's recognizable combination of humor and irony, particularly in tracks like "Te'Kill'Ya," GXTP's sophomore album is an artistic nod to both the beverage and the spirit of the music.

Formed in 2020 during the global pandemic, GXTP is comprised of members Jason Paul, Sasha Sirota, and Triple Sixx. The band's name is an acronym for guns and toilet paper to reflect the societal chaos that accompanied COVID-19, while their music, also a reflection of society, blends pointed commentary with unrivaled musicality.

The band's debut album, Smoke & Mirrors, positioned GXTP as a major player in the rock music scene, with each track of the album beginning as a poem, creating a distinct poetic foundation for GXTP's music.

Following their electrifying debut Smoke & Mirrors, the band continues to blend classic and modern rock influences to create their own distinct sound. Reloaded features eleven tracks aimed to attract your attention and please audiences across the world. The full tracklist includes:

1. "A Dish Served Cold"

2. "My Devil at Home ft. Sueco"

3. "THRIDAY"

4. "Te'Kill'Ya ft. Killer Mike & Santana"

5. "Couldn't Keep The Faith ft. Faris Zahid"

6. "Angel Born in Hell"

7. "One Race ft. David Bryan"

8. "Brothers Till the End"

9. "Matter"

10. "Two Commas"

11. "Wreaking Havoc"

GXTP fans can head to music streaming platforms, like Spotify and Apple, to dive into Reloaded, an album that offers sharp commentary on the relatable complexities of the human experience, while challenging traditional views of rock.

