Goodyear, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Float'n Thang® by Sunshine Innovations LLC, a leader in aquatic fitness and lifestyle solutions, is proud to announce its latest advancements in accessible design and adaptive technology. Known for its patented, custom-designed flotation devices, Float'n Thang® Zero Gravity Float continues to push the boundaries of in-water fitness and recreation, ensuring inclusivity and comfort for users of all abilities.

Innovative Flotation Solutions for All Abilities

Water Offers Better Wellness for the Body. A Device Endorsed by Wellness by Choice

The company's flagship product offers a unique floating experience, allowing users to enjoy a full range of motion in several positions. Its innovative design provides the benefits of zero gravity without the constraints of traditional seats or straps, making it ideal for individuals seeking both relaxation and exercise in the water.

Float'n Thang's commitment to accessibility is evident in its approach to product development. By focusing on adaptive technology, the company ensures that its flotation devices cater to a diverse range of needs, including those of individuals with disabilities. This dedication to inclusivity enhances the user experience and promotes a healthier lifestyle through aquatic fitness.

"Our mission is to make aquatic fitness accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical abilities," said Doug Masi, CEO of Float'n Thang®. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of water-based exercise, and our products are designed to make that possible."

In addition to its focus on accessibility, Float'n Thang is also committed to sustainability. The company utilizes eco-friendly materials in its products, ensuring that its innovative solutions are not only beneficial to users but also to the environment. This holistic approach to design and manufacturing sets Float'n Thang apart as a responsible leader in the industry.

As Float'n Thang continues to expand its reach, the company remains dedicated to enhancing the aquatic experience for all. By integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design, Float'n Thang is paving the way for a more inclusive and enjoyable future in aquatic fitness and recreation.

Giving back: A portion of sales are donated to HisKids.Life assists children in remote areas of northern Uganda. The importance of providing access and supplies for those who can't otherwise afford them is an ongoing effect that Doug Masi of Sunshine Innovations does through aiding children. It all started in 2013 in Northern Uganda by supplying mosquito nets to orphans exposed to the outside elements. About 1200 nets are distributed yearly, which can keep about 2000 children from being exposed to insects while sleeping. This can prevent the overwhelming spread of malaria. "We hope to increase the distribution to 2000 nets in 2025," said Doug Masi.

The Zero Gravity Float can be purchased on the website. Visit: Float'n Thang Store







Zero Gravity Buoyancy Allows for Ideal Stretching Routines and Stress Relief

About Float'n Thang

The company started by providing a better option for in-water aquatic fitness and designing custom features that take floating to the next level. WHAT IS IT? A Patented, Custom-Designed, Simple, and Effective Flotation Device. Enjoy full range floating in several positions benefiting from zero gravity without feeling restricted by seats or straps in an oversized float.

