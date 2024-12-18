Summary: Fit Club NY announces the launch of its specialized stretching classes to four New York locations - Chelsea, Astoria, Williamsburg, and Dumbo.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Fit Club NY, a leader in personal training, physical therapy, and sports recovery since 2015, has announced the launch of its brand-new stretching class membership packages, now available at all four of its New York locations: Chelsea, Astoria, Williamsburg, and Dumbo.

This launch introduces three structured membership packages-Basic Recovery (2 sessions/month), Standard Recovery (4 sessions/month), and Premium Recovery (8 sessions/month)-designed to cater to the specific wellness needs of clients across New York City. With this initiative, Fit Club NY provides greater accessibility to professional stretching programs to relieve tension, improve flexibility, and enhance functional movement.

Sessions are led by licensed physical therapists who are also certified strength and conditioning specialists. These experts customize each session to ensure clients receive personalized attention and achieve optimal results.

In addition to individual memberships, Fit Club NY has introduced options for corporate clients. These services address common work-related health issues such as neck pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, and back pain. Companies can choose between in-person classes and virtual sessions via Zoom, offering flexibility for various workplace environments.

With these offerings, Fit Club NY supports businesses in promoting employee wellness, boosting productivity, and fostering a healthier work culture.

The stretching memberships are available at the following locations: Fit Club Dumbo, Fit Club Chelsea, Fit Club Astoria, and Fit Club Williamsburg. This reflects the company's dedication to providing quality wellness services.

Clients can use their HSA and FSA benefits to pay for memberships, which offers even more benefits to the community. The first 50 members to sign up will have their initiation fee waived.

About Fit Club NY:

Fit Club NY has been a trusted name in New York's fitness and wellness scene since 2015, offering a wide range of services, including personal training, physical therapy, stretching, sports recovery, and more. These programs are led by skilled licensed physical therapists, certified personal trainers, and certified nutritionists dedicated to helping clients achieve their health and fitness goals. With the recent expansion of its stretching class memberships to four New York locations - Chelsea, Astoria, Williamsburg, and Dumbo, Fit Club NY remains dedicated to its mission to provide accessible, high-quality wellness services in New York City.

