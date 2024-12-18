Kingwood, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Richey Insurance Agency, a trusted name in the insurance industry, proudly marks its 16-year anniversary of serving individuals, families, and businesses across Texas. Since its founding in 2008, the agency has grown to become a leading provider of customized insurance solutions, collaborating with over 100 top-rated carriers to deliver policies that protect what matters most to its clients.





Richey Insurance Agency

From its humble beginnings, Richey Insurance Agency has consistently prioritized customer-first service, offering expert guidance and personalized support. Over the years, the agency has expanded its portfolio to include home, auto, commercial, and specialized insurance products, ensuring Texans receive tailored coverage for their unique needs.

"Celebrating 16 years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients," said Clinton D. Richey, CEO of Richey Insurance Agency. "We believe in working for our clients, not just one insurance company. This milestone reflects our dedication to providing exceptional service and comprehensive coverage that Texans can rely on."

Key Insurance Offerings

Richey Insurance Agency provides a wide range of insurance products designed to protect Texans in every stage of life:

Home Insurance : Comprehensive coverage for homeowners to safeguard their most valuable asset.

: Comprehensive coverage for homeowners to safeguard their most valuable asset. Auto Insurance : Flexible policies ensuring protection for Texas drivers on and off the road.

: Flexible policies ensuring protection for Texas drivers on and off the road. Landlord Insurance : Specialized coverage to protect rental properties and landlords' investments.

: Specialized coverage to protect rental properties and landlords' investments. Condo Insurance : Tailored protection for condo owners, covering personal property and liability.

: Tailored protection for condo owners, covering personal property and liability. Mobile Home Insurance : Reliable coverage for mobile and manufactured homes.

: Reliable coverage for mobile and manufactured homes. High-Value Home Insurance : Enhanced coverage options for luxury homes and high-value properties.

: Enhanced coverage options for luxury homes and high-value properties. Travel Trailer/RV Insurance : Policies that protect RV owners during their travels and adventures.

: Policies that protect RV owners during their travels and adventures. Windstorm Insurance : Critical protection against wind and hail damage, especially for coastal Texas areas.

: Critical protection against wind and hail damage, especially for coastal Texas areas. Flood Insurance: Essential coverage for homeowners and businesses in flood-prone regions.

16 Years of Impact and Innovation

As part of its commitment to innovation, Richey Insurance Agency continues to integrate advanced tools and resources to simplify the insurance process for its customers. From launching intuitive online tools for quick quotes to offering expert advice tailored to local needs, the agency has been at the forefront of transforming how Texans approach insurance.

Highlights of Richey Insurance Agency's journey include:

Helping Thousands of Texans : Over 16 years, Richey Insurance Agency has provided insurance solutions to thousands of homeowners, drivers, and businesses.

: Over 16 years, Richey Insurance Agency has provided insurance solutions to thousands of homeowners, drivers, and businesses. Expanding Carrier Partnerships: By partnering with over 100 top-rated carriers, the agency ensures clients benefit from competitive rates and comprehensive options.

Looking to the Future

As Richey Insurance Agency looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to empower Texans with reliable insurance solutions and exceptional service. The agency plans to continue expanding its offerings while maintaining its personalized approach, ensuring that every client feels supported and protected.

"Our journey has always been about trust and relationships," added Clinton D. Richey. "We're excited to build on our legacy and continue serving Texans with the same passion and dedication that has defined us for 16 years."

About Richey Insurance Agency

Richey Insurance Agency (richeyinsurance.com) is an independent insurance agency based in Kingwood, Texas.

For 16 years, it has been a trusted partner for Texans, offering personalized insurance solutions across home, auto, commercial, and specialty lines. As a proud partner of over 100 top-rated carriers, Richey Insurance Agency remains committed to delivering tailored coverage that fits each client's unique needs.





