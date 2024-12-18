Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - The Arkenstone and author Jon Collins-Black are pleased to announce the unveiling of There's Treasure Inside, a groundbreaking book that offers much more than a mere read, following five years of meticulous planning and execution. This extraordinary project combines the thrill of a treasure hunt with captivating stories of history, growth, and adventure.

Collins-Black has hidden over two million dollars' worth of treasures in five caches scattered across the United States. Each cache holds a dazzling mix of gold (including a gold nugget), rare collectibles such as Pokémon cards and sports memorabilia, and historical artifacts tied to iconic figures. Among the treasures are exquisite fine minerals sourced with the assistance of The Arkenstone, including a large octahedral diamond crystal, a 100+ carat tanzanite, and more.

The book also delves into the stories behind the treasures, shedding light on their significance and origins, particularly the fine minerals sourced by The Arkenstone.

The book, which serves as both a treasure map and a riddle-filled guide, invites readers to embark on an unforgettable adventure. Every page unveils riddles, clues, and puzzles leading to the treasures, making There's Treasure Inside an interactive experience.

"The Arkenstone was honored to contribute to this remarkable journey," said Dr. Robert Lavinsky, founder and owner of the mineral dealership. "The crystals included in the treasure are more than just rare minerals-they are pieces of history and beauty that embody the spirit of discovery."

For those ready to join the hunt, There's Treasure Inside is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/shop/arkenstone_minerals/list/1AYS0G63TL3V9.

Visitors can also explore Ikons of the Mineral World, an Arkenstone publication celebrating the unparalleled beauty of world-class mineral specimens. This visually stunning book showcases vibrant images, detailed histories, and expert insights for both seasoned collectors and newcomers.

About Jon Collins-Black:

Jon Collins-Black is an adventurer, historian, and author dedicated to creating unique and interactive experiences that inspire curiosity and exploration.

About The Arkenstone:

The Arkenstone is a premier source for rare and fine minerals, providing collectors with unparalleled specimens from around the world. The company is renowned for its dedication to quality, history, and artistry in the mineral world. Learn more about them at irocks.com, or explore their weekly auctions at mineralauctions.com.

