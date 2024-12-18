LLumin CEO Joins the Forbes Technology Council

As the CMMS and Asset Management leader for manufacturers, municipalities, and construction, LLumin CEO Ed Garibian, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Technology Council - an Invitation-Only Opportunity.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / LLumin, the premier enterprise asset management and predictive maintenance CMMS+ software provider, is pleased to announce its CEO, Ed Garibian, has successfully passed the qualification process to join the prestigious Forbes Technology Council as an expert in his field.

As Forbes Technology Council's Newest CEO Member, Ed Garibian, was vetted and nominated by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, which includes leadership roles in CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management Systems), asset management and digital transformation initiatives for manufacturing environments, water and wastewater applications, facilities, and fleet operations.

LLumin's CMMS+ solution enhances maintenance performance by minimizing downtime, extending equipment lifespan, and optimizing asset management. This translates to improved operational excellence, achieved through key performance indicators (KPIs) like reduced MTTR (Mean Time to Repair), increased productivity, and minimized waste. Forbes' criteria for acceptance includes not only a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics but also personal and professional achievements and honors, which Ed and his company both exhibited.

"We are delighted to welcome Ed Garibian into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. "The Forbes Councils' mission is to bring together recognized leaders in their industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and achieve a greater impact on the business world."

Ed Garibian is looking forward to connecting and collaborating with other renown leaders and experts in their field via a private forum. Additionally, the invitation will mean working with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, as well as contribute to Q&A panels alongside his peers and other industry experts.

"It's an honor to be nominated and accepted into the Forbes Technology Council and a testament to LLumin's CMMS+ and asset management platform in solving the multitude of maintenance and asset management challenges factories, utilities, municipalities and corrugated board/box industry face today," said Ed Garibian, Software Entrepreneur and LLumin CEO. The connection with the Forbes Technology Council will further illustrate our leadership position in preventive maintenance and asset management across the many industries we serve."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the CMMS software industry, managing fleet, facilities, and industrial machinery for all industries. Having developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite, the software delivers ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, lowering MTTR metrics, and extending the life of asset lifecycles. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

Press Contact

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

Phone: (617) 536-8887

E-Mail: Valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

SOURCE: LLumin

View the original press release on accesswire.com