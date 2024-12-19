Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the intention to issue up to 2,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000.

Each FT Unit will consist of a share and one half of a share purchase warrant. A whole warrant may be exercised to purchase one share at $0.05 up until December 30, 2025. The gross proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used before 2026 for general exploration expenditures which will constitute Canadian exploration expenses (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), that will qualify as "flow through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act.

The proceeds of the flow-through financing will be used for exploration work at Geologica's British Columbia projects.

The securities issued under the financing will be subject to restrictions on resale for 4 (four) months and a day, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Geologica Resource Corp.

Geologica Resource Corp. is a mineral explorer, focused on exploration of copper and critical minerals for electrification. The Company has an option agreement and purchase agreements for 100% of the mineral claims known as the Topley Project, located in central British Columbia. The company has now acquired the Titan rare critical minerals/copper/gold property and optioned the Lincoln Gold property.

Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website: https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "ensuring", "believe", "anticipate", "will", "would" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Topley Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and other risk factors set forth in the long-form prospectus of the Company dated July 22, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234418

SOURCE: Geologica Resource Corp.