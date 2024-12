Jones Day names 37 new partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day announces that the 37 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2025.

"This class of new partners once again reflects Jones Day's ability to provide our valued clients the guidance and legal solutions for their most complex business challenges across the globe," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:

Rebecca Wernicke Anthony, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas Matthew Barrett, Corporate, London Joseph C. Barry, Financial Markets, Cleveland Irina K. Bleustein, Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Washington Mathis Bredimus, Corporate, London Kelsey S. Bryan, Business & Tort Litigation, Los Angeles Emily W. Cai, Corporate, New York Diana L. Calla, Business & Tort Litigation, San Francisco Andrew J. Clopton, Issues & Appeals, Detroit Arturo de la Parra, Financial Markets, Mexico City Adrien Descoutures, Corporate, Paris Preslava Dilkova, Government Regulation, Brussels Amanda L. Dollinger, Financial Markets, New York Anna A. Dwyer, Real Estate, Chicago Justin P. Farra, Corporate, Columbus Matthew J. Gherlein, Financial Markets, Cleveland Fabio Maria Guidi, Financial Markets, Milan Ryan Harmanis, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus Jared P. Hasson, Corporate, Cleveland Andrew D. Iammarino, Financial Markets, Cleveland Kurt A. Johnson, Detroit, Issues & Appeals Andrew J. Junker, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas Thomas S. Koglman, Intellectual Property, Cleveland Laura E. Koman, Health Care & Life Sciences, Washington Marta Lahuerta Escolano, Government Regulation, Paris Justin D. Martin, Labor & Employment, Miami Alexander V. Maugeri, Government Regulation, New York Justin W. McKithen, Financial Markets, Atlanta Karl S. Moussalli, Global Disputes, London Victoria Cuneo Powell, Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta Gabrielle E. Pritsker, Business & Tort Litigation, Washington Kaitlinn P. Sliter, Corporate, Chicago Bijan Tavakoli, Government Regulation, Frankfurt Jessica Tierney, Health Care & Life Sciences, Washington Collin L. Waring, Real Estate, Dallas Ann-Marie Woods, Labor & Employment, Chicago Jason Z. Zhou, Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584725/Jones_Day_New_Partners.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jones-day-names-37-new-partners-302335622.html