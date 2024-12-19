Volkswagen faces a significant turning point in its diesel emissions scandal as the criminal trial against former executives takes an unexpected direction. The proceedings, initially interrupted in autumn 2024, are scheduled to resume in February 2025 with an extensive timeline spanning until February 2026. The Braunschweig Regional Court has allocated 89 new trial dates, signaling a comprehensive legal examination that could substantially impact investor confidence and market perception. This development necessitates a complete restart of the proceedings, including a fresh reading of the indictment covering charges of commercial fraud, market manipulation, and false testimony.

Labor Tensions Amplify Market Pressure

Adding to the automotive giant's challenges, ongoing labor negotiations have reached a critical phase. The company's proposal for a 10% wage reduction and potential facility closures stands in stark contrast to union demands for job security across all locations, affecting 130,000 employees. This labor dispute, coupled with threats of warning strikes in the coming year, creates additional uncertainty for shareholders and could further influence the company's market position during the extended period of legal scrutiny.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...