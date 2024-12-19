Matt Krueger: "Basketball Brothers" 15 Year Old Cole and 14 Year Old Caleb Krueger from Genoa, IL Just Beat Not One; but TWO Basketball Guinness World Records for Most Passes and Most Three Pointers in One Minute SURPASSING the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS RECORD

Cole and Caleb Krueger age 15 and 14 completed 80 passes to beat the kids record for Most Basketball Passes in One Minute by a Team of Two (under 16s). More recently they beat the Adult record for Most Basketball Three Pointers in One Minute (Team of Two) by achieving a total of 20. The previous record was set by the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS!

Cole and Caleb Krueger "Basketball Brothers" recently beat the adult basketball Guinness World Record previously set by the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS! Cole and Caleb Krueger age 15 and 14 respectively have been playing competitive and travel basketball for years and surpassed the record by attaining a record 20 successful three pointers in one minute by a team of two placing them securely in the history books. Hard work and dedication paid off as they have been working on the record for almost one year. In addition to this record the boys previously beat the kids Guinness World Record for most basketball passes in one minute by a team of two (under 16s). They are not finished yet Cole and Caleb Krueger have their sites set on a THIRD world record for basketball dribbling. Father Matt Krueger who played college basketball and was a state qualifier for three pointers in high school and has coached them in the sport for years said, "I'm not gonna lie, it was a grind trying to beat this record, but it is awesome to finally do it and to see them work toward this goal to see small improvements every day and then the recognition they get for achieving this they will remember this forever and it will help them in their high school or after careers." As for the boys they are looking into any opportunities that come about due to their new fame and success. For media or other inquires please contact 773-425-2581 or email mfkrueger@gmail.com

SOURCE: Matt Krueger

View the original press release on accesswire.com