Hyundai Motor Group Secures Top Spot for Safety at 2024 IIHS Awards with the Most TSP and TSP+ Titles of any Auto Manufacturer

  • Hyundai Motor secures nine awards, Genesis earns eight, and Kia receives five
  • Hyundai is ranked second and Genesis is ranked third tied with Honda and Mazda, respectively, among global brands with the most awards
  • Recognition underscores the exceptional safety standards of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group is proud to announce that a total of 22 models from Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and Genesis have been honored with the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards.

Hyundai Motor IONIQ 5

The Group's total is more than any other automaker in the annual assessment, comprising 21 percent of the total 2024 awards. Moreover, Hyundai brand ranked second and Genesis ranked third tied with Honda and Mazda, respectively, among the brands with the most awards.

"The Group's exceptional performance in the IIHS 2024 Top Safety awards is a testament to our unwavering focus on safety and continuous efforts to provide the highest level of protection for vehicle occupants and other road users," said Brian Latouf, President and Global Chief Safety and Quality Officer at Hyundai Motor Group. "The results also reflect our strategy to maintain safety leadership for 2025 and years to come."

Among the Group's brands, Hyundai Motor secured nine awards (four TSP+ and five TSP), Genesis earned eight awards (seven TSP+ and one TSP), and Kia earned five awards (one TSP+ and four TSP). This recognition highlights the exceptional safety standards embedded in Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles. All vehicles were 2024 model year unless otherwise specified.

For Hyundai Motor, the TSP+ winners included the IONIQ 5, KONA and TUCSON (models built after March 2024) small SUVs and IONIQ 6 midsize electric car. The TSP winners included the ELANTRA small car, SONATA midsize car, PALISADE and SANTA FE midsize SUVs, and SANTA CRUZ small pickup truck.

For Genesis, the TSP+ winners included the G80 (models built after October 2023), Electrified G80, and G90 (models built after October 2023) large luxury cars, GV60 small SUV, and GV70 (2025MY) (models built after April 2024), Electrified GV70 (models built after April 2024), and GV80 (models built after August 2023) midsize luxury SUVs. The TSP winner was the GV70 (models built after November 2023) midsize luxury SUV.

For Kia, the TSP+ winner was the TELLURIDE midsize SUV. The TSP winners included the K4 small car, SPORTAGE small SUV, and the EV9 (models built after January 2024) and SORENTO (2024-25MY) midsize SUVs.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub

Kia K4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584842/Image_1__Hyundai_Motor_IONIQ_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584843/Image_2__Kia_K4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-secures-top-spot-for-safety-at-2024-iihs-awards-with-the-most-tsp-and-tsp-titles-of-any-auto-manufacturer-302335675.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
