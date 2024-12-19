Anzeige
19.12.2024 03:26 Uhr
Neuromoment Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Innovative Sleep Aid App, Slyric, on Indiegogo

Finanznachrichten News

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Neuromoment, a company dedicated to enhancing well-being through cutting-edge technology, is excited to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign for Slyric, a revolutionary sleep aid app. Now live on Indiegogo, the campaign invites supporters to join Neuromoment in transforming how we sleep, rest, and recharge.

Revolutionizing Sleep: The Vision Behind Slyric

Sleep is not just about rest - it is essential for mental clarity, emotional balance, and physical health. Despite its importance, millions worldwide struggle to achieve deep and rejuvenating sleep. Recognizing this universal challenge, Neuromoment set out to create Slyric, an app designed to help users improve their sleep quality effortlessly.

What sets Slyric apart is its unique combination of features, which include:

  • Synchronized Sleep Sounds: Custom-engineered soundscapes that work in harmony with natural sleep cycles to promote relaxation and help users fall asleep faster.

  • Advanced Sleep Monitoring: A detailed analysis of sleep patterns provides actionable insights, empowering users to make adjustments for improved sleep health.

  • Device-Free Accessibility: Unlike many sleep solutions on the market, Slyric requires no additional hardware. It functions seamlessly on smartphones, making it a cost-effective and convenient solution for all.

Crowdfunding Campaign Details

The Slyric campaign, launched on Indiegogo, offers early supporters the chance to contribute to this innovative project and access exclusive rewards. Backers can learn more about the campaign and support it by visiting https://igg.me/at/YAPNqsUxPMg/x#/.

The funds raised through the campaign will go toward finalizing development, enhancing the app's functionality, and expanding its global reach.

"Our goal is simple yet profound: to make quality sleep accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Namjoo Lee, CEO of Neuromoment. "With Slyric, we are leveraging technology to address one of the most significant health challenges of our time. This app is more than a tool - it's a pathway to better living."

The Science Behind Slyric

Neuromoment has invested heavily in research to ensure Slyric meets the needs of diverse users. By combining the latest advancements in sound therapy and data-driven insights, the app not only helps users fall asleep but also ensures they stay asleep and wake up refreshed.

Unlike wearable devices or expensive hardware, Slyric utilizes smartphone technology to simplify the sleep improvement process. This approach aligns with Neuromoment's mission to create accessible, inclusive solutions for global audiences.

About Neuromoment

Founded in 2023, Neuromoment is a trailblazing company committed to enhancing lives through innovative technology. With a focus on well-being, the company develops solutions that address everyday challenges from sleep difficulties to mental health.

Neuromoment's previous successes have established its reputation as a trusted leader in the wellness technology space. The launch of Slyric marks another step in the company's journey to empower individuals worldwide.

For more information about Neuromoment, visit its official website at www.neuromoment.com.

Get Involved

Neuromoment is calling on supporters to help bring Slyric to life. Contributions to the Indiegogo campaign will help finalize the app's development, improve user features, and accelerate its launch worldwide.

Contact Information

Kiyoung Hong
Marketing
balanceonseat@gmail.com
822-5381-314

.

SOURCE: Neuromoment



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
