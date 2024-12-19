

(Hong Kong, 18 December 2024) China Overseas Land and Investment Limited (the "Company" or "COLI"; Stock Code: 0688.HK) is pleased to announce that the international authoritative index institution Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") has recently published COLI's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") rating results. With its outstanding performance in sustainable development, COLI's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded from "BBB" to "A", an industry-leading grade. MSCI ESG Ratings is one of the most renowned ESG evaluation systems worldwide. Its rating results are widely recognized by global investment institutions and extensively applied in their investment decisions. The upgrade of COLI's ESG rating from "BBB" in 2022 to "A" in the current evaluation not only reflects the company's strides in ESG management but also represents the affirmation and recognition of the company's ESG management capabilities and long-term investment value by the global capital market. Photo source from https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing/esg-ratings-climate-search-tool/issuer/china-overseas-land-investment-ltd/IID000000002161849



"Good Products, Good Services, Good Effectiveness and Good Citizen" is the business philosophy that COLI has been insisting on for more than 40 years, which is also the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable development. COLI consistently aligns itself with world-class leading enterprises, publishing high-quality sustainability reports meeting international standards for 12 consecutive years, in response to the core indicators of prominent ESG rating bodies. COLI's proactive engagement in green building initiatives, innovative R&D, robust corporate governance, compliance and risk management, sustainable supply chain practices, talent cultivation, and community welfare projects underscores its distinctive qualities and achievements. These endeavors have garnered significant acclaim from governmental bodies and both local and international professional rating agencies. - End -

China Overseas Land and Investment Limited ("COLI"; Stock Code: 0688.HK) was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in August 1992. It was the first Chinese enterprise to directly go public by using the assets of its business in Hong Kong. The Company became a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index. The Company's core businesses consist of the development and sales of property projects and the operation of commercial assets, with business spans across Hong Kong, Macau, London and mainland China. The Company has successfully invested in and developed numerous popular and exquisite properties which were well received by the market. The Company's vision is "to be an exceptional global property development corporation", and upholds pragmatism and integrity as its philosophy in going forward in a steady manner.



