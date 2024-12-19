



TOKYO & LOS ANGELES, Dec 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand (JCB), and JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCB USA), the US subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., are pleased to announce the enablement of JCB Contactless payment acceptance at all NJ TRANSIT contactless bus and light rail validators.NJ TRANSIT is a state-owned public transportation system that serves the US state of New Jersey and portions of the states of New York and Pennsylvania, and is a vital infrastructure not only for locals, but also for travelers. NJ TRANSIT has now enabled contactless payments, giving JCB cardmembers the convenience of tapping their contactless cards or smartphones on NJ TRANSIT contactless fare payment systems for bus and light rail.Yutaka Nakazawa, President & CEO of JCB USA, said, "We are excited to announce that JCB cardmembers can now experience the convenience of contactless payments on NJ TRANSIT bus and light rail services, simply by tapping their cards or smartphones on the validator. We greatly value NJ TRANSIT's implementation of JCB's contactless technology, further extending the reach of JCB, a leading payment brand from Asia. Since the early 2000s, JCB has been at the forefront of contactless technology in Japan. As JCB's contactless acceptance continues to grow rapidly around the world, we remain committed to expanding our network to offer greater convenience and security for transportation users worldwide."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/