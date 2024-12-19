Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") announces that the Company has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP ("KPMG") to MNP LLP ("MNP") effective as of December 16, 2024.

At the request of the Company, KPMG resigned as auditor of the Company effective as of December 16, 2024 (the "Date of Resignation"). MNP was appointed as auditor of the Company effective as of December 16, 2024, to fill the vacancy from the Date of Resignation until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from each of KPMG and MNP, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

About Bengal

Bengal is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

