Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
18.12.24
13:38 Uhr
0,528 Euro
+0,009
+1,77 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5170,53518.12.
0,5080,52718.12.
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 05:12 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China's First Factory-Based Seawater Hydrogen Production Project Completed at Sinopec Qingdao Refinery

Finanznachrichten News

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") completes China's first factory-based seawater hydrogen production research project at its Qingdao Refinery. The project integrates direct seawater electrolysis with renewable energy-powered green hydrogen production, achieving an hourly output of 20 cubic meters of green hydrogen. This innovative approach not only offers a new solution for coastal regions to utilize renewable energy for green hydrogen production but also provides an alternative pathway for the resourceful utilization of high-salinity industrial wastewater.

China's First Factory-Based Seawater Hydrogen Production Project Completed at Sinopec Qingdao Refinery.

The project adopts a factory-based operation model, leveraging part of the green electricity generated from Qingdao Refinery's floating photovoltaic power station. Through electrolysis, seawater is split into hydrogen and oxygen, with the produced hydrogen seamlessly integrated into the Qingdao Refinery's pipeline network for use in refining processes or hydrogen-powered vehicles. The entire production process occurs within a factory setting, ensuring efficiency and operational stability.

Seawater hydrogen production holds significant potential. By directly converting seawater into hydrogen, unstable and hard-to-store renewable energy can be transformed into green hydrogen, which is relatively easier to store and utilize. Moreover, this process conserves precious freshwater resources, offering a new pathway for the development of the hydrogen energy industry.

Despite its advantages, seawater hydrogen production comes with challenges. Seawater contains approximately 3% salt, and impurities, such as chloride ions, can corrode electrolytic electrodes, while cation deposits may clog equipment channels, reducing efficiency and causing damage. Sinopec Qingdao Refinery, in collaboration with the Dalian Institute of Petroleum and Petrochemicals, has successfully overcome these challenges through a series of specialized equipment innovations and unique process designs, including chlorine-resistant electrode technology, high-performance electrode plate design, and a seawater circulation system, enabling a seamless integration of research and practical applications.

Seawater hydrogen production is expected to achieve large-scale industrial applications in the future. Sinopec is accelerating its efforts to become China's leading hydrogen energy company by advancing the research and application of hydrogen technologies across the entire industry chain.

Sinopec has already achieved several milestones, including the successful deployment of a megawatt-scale PEM electrolyzer and the commissioning of China's first 100-kilowatt Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) project. By 2024, the company has established 136 hydrogen refueling stations, and built 11 hydrogen fuel supply centers, underscoring its commitment to driving high-quality growth in the hydrogen energy sector.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584898/China_s_First_Factory_Based_Seawater_Hydrogen_Production_Project_Completed_Sinopec_Qingdao.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-first-factory-based-seawater-hydrogen-production-project-completed-at-sinopec-qingdao-refinery-302335770.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.