19.12.2024
SignOff Semiconductors Unveils Expansion Plans Opening a New Office in Penang, Malaysia



PENANG, Malaysia , Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SignOff Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and a leading provider of VLSI and Embedded Design services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Penang, Malaysia. This expansion enables the company to meet the growing demand for semiconductor chip design services from Fortune 500 companies operating in and expanding within Penang. It also aligns perfectly with the Malaysian government's vision of establishing the country as a global hub for semiconductor innovation.

SignOff Semiconductors Logo

Uttam Singhal, CEO of SignOff Semiconductors, emphasized, "Our new office in Penang is a significant milestone in our growth journey. By forming strategic alliances with local OSAT and fabrication companies, we will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions. These include chip design, embedded systems design, fabrication consultation, OSAT consultation, and global drop-shipping services, making us a one-stop solution for semiconductor companies. This move reinforces our commitment to advancing the semiconductor value chain and offering world-class design and innovation services."

Fredinand Joseph, Country Head, Malaysia, stated: "Expanding into Malaysia has always been a pivotal part of our strategy. With the right talent, in the right location, at the perfect time, we're set to deliver unparalleled value-not just to our customers and partners, but also to the region's semiconductor ecosystem."

The expansion also aims to create high-skilled engineering jobs that enable the delivery of advanced AI-driven semiconductor design solutions and other cutting-edge technologies. This step solidifies SignOff Semiconductors' dedication to innovation while contributing to Penang's growth as a regional leader in high-tech engineering.

About SignOff Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd.

SignOff Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing semiconductor design services company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 2015 by industry veterans, the company specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions to global clients while fostering innovation through a blend of industry expertise and exceptional academic talent.

For any enquiries, reach out to us at pr@signoffsemi.com for any information please visit www.signoffsemiconductors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581090/SignOff_Semiconductors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signoff-semiconductors-unveils-expansion-plans-opening-a-new-office-in-penang-malaysia-302334894.html

