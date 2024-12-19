Polly English and Trinity Forge Strategic Cooperation for Global English Education

London's Trinity College & Singaporean Ed-Tech Company are Taking AI-Powered Education to the Next Level.

Singapore-based EdTech company Polly English and the globally renowned, historic, and prestigious UK based institution, Trinity College London have announced a strategic partnership to enhance language learning for children aged 4-12. This collaboration integrates Polly's cutting-edge AI-driven education technology with Trinity's globally recognized expertise in English proficiency assessment.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Polly English, whose modern approach to education complements our mission of making language learning accessible and effective for everyone," added a spokesperson for Trinity College London. "This cooperation heralds a new era of possibilities in English education, where technology meets tradition to empower the next generation of learners." He added.

Under this cooperation, Polly English becomes an official examination center for Trinity's Graded Examinations in Spoken English (GESE). Established in 1877, Trinity College London is an independent education charity and a global leader in assessment services. Its Graded Examinations in Spoken English (GESE) are celebrated for their reliability and effectiveness in measuring English proficiency. Each year, more than 900,000 people across 70+ countries participate in Trinity's assessments, which are recognized and respected by institutions and employers globally. For Polly English learners, GESE will act as a benchmark for measuring language progress, diagnosing speaking skills, and planning subsequent learning goals.

Polly English, known for its innovative online learning platforms and collaboration with top-tier educational institutions, aims to provide systematic and engaging learning solutions. Its integration with Trinity's GESE ensures that young learners receive comprehensive evaluations alongside their interactive learning experiences. Beyond examinations, this partnership includes other potential cooperations in curriculum development, academic research, and promotional efforts to bring high-quality education solutions to a broader audience.

According to the spokesperson of Polly English, the extensive experience of Trinity College London in language assessments and Polly's advanced AI tools will provide a world-class learning experience for young students.

This collaboration symbolizes a shared commitment to fostering effective and enjoyable language education worldwide. Polly's advanced AI capabilities, combined with Trinity's long-standing legacy in language assessments, promise a transformative impact on the education sector.

