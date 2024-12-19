Broadcom's stock has experienced a remarkable surge, driven by impressive fourth-quarter performance and growing artificial intelligence aspirations. The company's quarterly revenue soared to $14.05 billion, marking a significant increase from $9.30 billion in the previous year's quarter. This stellar performance was accompanied by improved earnings per share, which reached $0.92, up from $0.85 in the comparable period. The stock's response to these results was dramatic, with shares climbing more than 30% following the earnings announcement, pushing the company's market capitalization to approximately $1.039 trillion.

Analysts Project Continued Growth

Financial experts maintain an optimistic outlook for the semiconductor company's future, drawing parallels to the success trajectories of other technology giants. Analysts have set an average price target of $1,110.00, suggesting substantial upside potential. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, projections indicate earnings per share could reach $6.34, while dividend payments are expected to increase to $2.34 per share. The company's growing presence in the AI market has contributed to an impressive year-to-date performance, with shares up nearly 120%.

Ad

Fresh Broadcom information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Broadcom analysis...