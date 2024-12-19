Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR3K | ISIN: NO0010963275 | Ticker-Symbol: 8KT
Tradegate
18.12.24
20:59 Uhr
0,450 Euro
+0,007
+1,58 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESERT CONTROL AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESERT CONTROL AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4300,45608:01
0,4390,44708:01
PR Newswire
19.12.2024 06:54 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desert Control AS: Desert Control's Soil and Water Conservation Technology Selected for the United Nations World Food Programme's Innovation Accelerator to Enhance Food Security

Finanznachrichten News

SANDNES, Norway, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS ("DSRT" or "the Company"), a leader in soil and water conservation technology, has been selected to join the United Nations World Food Programme's (WFP) Innovation Accelerator SPRINT Programme. Our participation in this programme aims to pilot the innovative Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) technology in Iraq, focusing on sustainable food production and efficient water resource management.

Funded by a grant from the WFP Innovation Accelerator, the six-month pilot will be executed in collaboration with Desert Control's regional partner, Soyl (formerly named Mawarid Desert Control, part of Abu Dhabi-based Mawarid Holding), and the WFP Iraq Country Office. The project will target the enablement of agricultural cultivation under harsh desert conditions at a site managed by the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture's Department of Forestry and Combating Desertification. The initiative aims to demonstrate LNC's capacity to improve soil health, reduce water consumption, and convert low-value agricultural land into fertile areas suitable for high-value crops.

"Iraq has been grappling with environmental challenges such as drought, desertification, and water scarcity, which jeopardize food production and community livelihoods," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "Being part of the WFP Innovation Accelerator Programme enables us to develop a blueprint for drought response and resilience, utilizing our innovation to transform degraded land into fertile soil. By enhancing agricultural productivity under water-limited conditions, we empower communities to manage their resources sustainably and contribute to global food security."

The WFP Innovation Accelerator, established in 2015, supports bold and transformative solutions to address food insecurity. Its SPRINT Programme (Sustainable Product Innovation & Technology) offers seed funding, hands-on project management, and access to WFP's expert networks. Desert Control's involvement aligns with WFP's mission to eradicate hunger and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger).

"By leveraging innovative solutions like Liquid Natural Clay, we aim to tackle the root causes of food insecurity while building resilience in regions most affected by climate change and resource scarcity," said Bernhard Kowatsch, Head of the WFP Innovation Accelerator. "We look forward to Desert Control and Soyl joining our programme to explore the potential of this technology to unlock sustainable food production."

Kashif Shamsi, Group CEO of Mawarid Holding, parent company of Soyl, expressed: "As a group deeply committed to the conservation of natural resources, we are honored to work with Desert Control and WFP as the implementation partner for this groundbreaking initiative. This innovation programme holds immense potential to create lasting impact, transforming how communities in arid regions can sustainably cultivate their lands and achieve food security, which can become a global blueprint for solutions to end hunger."

The project plans to demonstrate the innovation's impact on agricultural crops, including olive trees, pistachio, and windbreak varieties in sandy soils, with performance monitored against designated control areas. Success metrics encompass reduced water usage, improved tree survival rates, and observable plant and ecosystem health enhancements.

"Through participating in this programme, we aim to demonstrate how marginal land and sandy soils can be transformed into productive agricultural land, contributing to food security and sustainable economic development," Sivertsen added. "Our mission is clear: soil health leads to healthy plants with less pressure on natural resources, which support healthy food, healthy people, and, ultimately, a healthy planet. We aim to make earth green again by delivering innovations that secure the future of humanity and the resources we depend on, and we are proud to work with the WFP team to drive meaningful impact on this mission."

For more information, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen
President and Group CEO
Email: oks@desertcontrol.com
Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777
Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/desert-control-as/r/desert-control-s-soil-and-water-conservation-technology-selected-for-the-united-nations-world-food-p,c4084538

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desert-controls-soil-and-water-conservation-technology-selected-for-the-united-nations-world-food-programmes-innovation-accelerator-to-enhance-food-security-302335840.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.