Kardex Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media Information
Zurich, 19 December 2024
Organizational changes at Kardex Remstar
Urs Siegenthaler (65) will retire from his role as Remstar Head of Division as planned at the end of 2024. In 2025 he will stay with Kardex in a reduced capacity to support the transition. The Board of Directors and the whole Kardex team thank him for his great contribution over the last 14 years.
As part of creating a new route for growth, Kardex is streamlining the company's management by simultaneously shifting more responsibility to the front-line regions. Kardex Remstar will in future be managed directly by the Group CEO, Jens Hardenacke.
Contact for media and investors
Kardex Corporate Profile
Disclaimer
This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex's past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies' websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
You have registered with us for our ad hoc announcements and are therefore entered in Kardex Holding AG's list of recipients and regularly receive price-sensitive or current information about our company. The protection of your personal data is very important to us and we implement this throughout the entire life cycle of personal data in compliance with the applicable data protection regulations. You can find further information about data protection on our website under Privacy Statement.
Recipients of our communications have the option at any time of revoking their registration for ad hoc communications for the future or requesting information from Kardex Holding AG about their own personal data that has been processed or their deletion. Please send us an e-mail to investor-relations@kardex.com.
Additional features:
File: 2024-12 Organizational changes KR
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kardex Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 40
|8050 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)44 419 44 79
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@kardex.com
|Internet:
|www.kardex.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100837282
|Valor:
|100837282
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2052061
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2052061 19.12.2024 CET/CEST