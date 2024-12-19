Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Kardex Holding AG: Organizational changes at Kardex Remstar



19.12.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Information Zurich, 19 December 2024 Organizational changes at Kardex Remstar Urs Siegenthaler (65) will retire from his role as Remstar Head of Division as planned at the end of 2024. In 2025 he will stay with Kardex in a reduced capacity to support the transition. The Board of Directors and the whole Kardex team thank him for his great contribution over the last 14 years. As part of creating a new route for growth, Kardex is streamlining the company's management by simultaneously shifting more responsibility to the front-line regions. Kardex Remstar will in future be managed directly by the Group CEO, Jens Hardenacke. Contact for media and investors

Alexandre Müller; investor-relations@kardex.com

Mobile: +41 (0)79 635 64 13 Agenda 06 March 2025 Publication Annual Report 2024

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 24 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025

SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland 31 July 2025 Publication Interim Report 2025

Conference Call for Media and Analysts

Kardex Corporate Profile

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStore partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2'500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989. Disclaimer This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex's past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies' websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

File: 2024-12 Organizational changes KR





End of Media Release

