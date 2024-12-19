Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
WKN: A143D6 | ISIN: US8522341036 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ3
Tradegate
18.12.24
21:59 Uhr
84,43 Euro
+0,18
+0,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 07:10 Uhr
SonoritySphere Block Technology Ltd: SonoritySphere Launches AI and Blockchain Music Platform to Empower Creators with Transparency

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024, an innovative platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, is set to revolutionize the global music industry. Poised for its official launch, the platform has garnered significant attention both within and beyond the music sector. Offering groundbreaking solutions for music creation, distribution, and revenue sharing, SonoritySphere aims to reshape the industry's traditional models, fostering fairness, transparency, and efficiency for creators while delivering a richer and more personalized listening experience for audiences.

One of the biggest challenges faced by music creators in the past has been achieving fairness and transparency in copyright protection and revenue distribution. The design philosophy of SonoritySphere aims to break this pattern. By integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, the platform not only provides creators with more efficient creative tools but also ensures, through its decentralized architecture, that creators can intuitively and fairly control and distribute their work.

SonoritySphere leverages deep learning and generative models to enable music creators to simulate and generate music in a variety of styles, from classical to pop, catering to the needs of different creators. AI technology not only enhances the efficiency of creation but also significantly lowers the barriers to entry, allowing more individuals with creative potential to join the industry.

Transparency in copyright protection and revenue distribution has long been a challenge in the music industry. SonoritySphere addresses this issue through blockchain technology. The decentralized nature of blockchain ensures that all usage records of music works can be accurately stored and tracked, providing maximum protection for the copyright of every creator.

The decentralized distribution mechanism of the platform offers music creators the opportunity to interact directly with their audience. Users can not only purchase singles or albums but also subscribe to support their favorite artists, helping creators gain more exposure and income on the platform. The SonoritySphere team is fully prepared for the platform official launch. With the successful completion of the testing phase, the platform is poised to welcome widespread participation from global users in the near future.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
