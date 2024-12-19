Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
18.12.24
15:29 Uhr
46,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,45047,40007:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 07:34 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala welcomes Lorenzo Gulli as Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A

Finanznachrichten News

Vaisala
Press release
December 19, 2024

Vaisala welcomes Lorenzo Gulli as Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A

Vaisala has appointed Lorenzo Gulli as Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A. He will join the Vaisala Leadership Team and report to the President and CEO Kai Öistämö, beginning his role in January 2025.

As EVP, Strategy and M&A, Lorenzo Gulli will lead Vaisala's strategy, where leveraging M&A continues to be a strategic tool to drive growth and speed up strategy execution.

Lorenzo Gulli has extensive experience from top management consultancies. He joins Vaisala from his position as Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company where he served both high-tech and private equity clients on strategy and value creation. Previously, he held different roles at Bain & Company and Accenture Strategy both in Europe and the United States. Additionally, he has experience from business development from ABB Switzerland. Having an MBA in finance as well as master's degree in computer science, his academic background combines both technology and business education.

"Lorenzo is a highly skilled strategist with vast expertise in technology, private equity, and growth acceleration. In addition, he brings valuable experience from multiple industries and numerous strategy projects globally. I warmly welcome Lorenzo to our team and look forward to working with him in Vaisala's journey of driving growth and enabling data-driven climate action," says Kai Öistämö, President and CEO of Vaisala.

"I am honored and thrilled to embark on this new journey, joining the talented Vaisala team to help accelerate growth and strengthen our global leadership in instruments and intelligence for climate action." says Lorenzo Gulli. "I believe Vaisala is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful impact to our planet while creating long-term value for customers, employees, and shareholders and I am fully committed to leveraging my experience to further develop and execute our long-term strategy and vision."

More information for the media
Niina Ala-Luopa, Head of Communications, Vaisala
+358 400 728 957
niina.ala-luopa@vaisala.com

About Vaisala
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com

Attachments

  • Lorenzo Gulli - CV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45b0d876-52c2-473a-8b61-86ad4cee561f)
  • Lorenzo Gulli - photo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22165d34-b4f8-4a47-b8f1-0ea6dbbbc906)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
