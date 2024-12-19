Flipster Achieves ISO/IEC Certification

Anzeige
19.12.2024
WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platforms, is proud to announce its recent achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management. This milestone underscores Flipster's dedication to safeguarding user data and ensuring a secure and trustworthy platform for its users.

This certification enables businesses across industries and organizational sizes to effectively address security risks, protect sensitive data, and comply with legal and regulatory requirements. By adhering to this standard, organizations demonstrate their commitment to information security and resilience in the face of evolving threats.

Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 certification represents Flipster's commitment to transparency, reliability, and trust. It reinforces the platform's ability to manage user information securely and aligns with its mission to provide a safe and seamless environment for trading and asset management. The certification not only reflects Flipster's dedication to excellence but also assures customers that their data is handled with the utmost care and security.

With the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, Flipster users can trade and invest with confidence, knowing that the platform is equipped with industry-leading security measures to protect their data and assets.

About Flipster

Flipster is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, offering both futures and spot trading to traders globally. It supports users in capitalizing on market opportunities with ease. Especially known for its lightning-fast perpetual futures listings, Flipster offers 250+ crypto futures pairs tradable with up to 100x leverage with zero trading fees, deep liquidity, and narrow spreads. Core products include:

  • Earn Campaign: High APR rewards of up to 22% by depositing USDT, BTC, or ETH.
  • Launchpool: Daily USDT rewards through staking, with additional rewards through task-based multipliers.
  • Airdrops: Crypto rewards from new and popular crypto projects by completing missions.
  • Flipster also offers a range of programs for VIPs, Referrals, and Affiliates. For the latest updates, follow Flipster on X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585005/Flipster_Achieves_ISO_IEC_Certification.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-achieves-isoiec-certification-302335888.html

